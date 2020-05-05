Spartan Nation
Ross Els Talks On Fire Michigan State Recruiting

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Michigan State Spartan football and Mel Tucker entered the month of April with zero commitments. They came roaring out of it with ten. Despite all of the COVID-19 recruiting restrictions, the Spartans are on fire. Ross Els discussed what being on staff at Michigan State means when it comes to recruiting and how things are going.

“Right now, I’m not in the state of Michigan. I’ll go into Chicago and, in Ohio, go into the Youngstown area. As of right now, we’re doing some area of recruiting, but we’re doing a lot more because we’re so far behind in recruiting that we’re doing a lot more position-type stuff. I think the areas that we’re going to stick for or at least that I will have. Recruiting is going very well. When you work with a guy like Mel Tucker, that’s going to be first and foremost on his list, mainly because we don’t have a lot of practice film to watch, practices to get ready for so you better spent most of your time recruiting. We’re making up a lot of ground. You’re going to hear a lot of us this year, the next year, in the future, it’s all going to start in the state of Michigan, no question about it. I’m excited about the things that we can sell here at Michigan State.”

Here is a list of the Spartans committed 2021 class so far:

  • Tyson Watson Defensive End Warren, MI
  • Ethan Boyd Offensive Tackle East Lansing, MI
  • Davion Primm Running Back Oak Park, MI
  • Derrick Harmon Defensive Tackle Detroit, MI
  • Hampton Fay Quarterback Fort Worth, TX
  • Kevin Wigenton Guard Princeton, NJ
  • Gabe Nealy Safety Miami, FL
  • Antoine Booth Cornerback Hyattsville, MD
  • Kameron Allen Tight End North Forney, TX
  • Chuck Brantley Cornerback Venice, FL

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

