Ross Els Motivated to Return to Big Ten Championship Game

East Lansing, Mich—If you have watched ESPN’s, “The Last Dance” documentary on the Michael Jordan led Chicago Bulls, one thing stands out. Jordan’s greatness was fueled by his constant motivation to climb the mountain of success.

When Mel Tucker hired Ross Els to lead the Michigan State Spartan football special teams and linebackers, he picked a man with plenty of Big Ten experience. Els was asked if having been part of the 2012 Big Ten Championship game with the Nebraska Cornhuskers was extra motivation to get back there with the Spartans.

“Well, that’s always the goal. Right, that’s always the goal. Thank you for bringing that up because Wisconsin scored 70 on us (laughing), that was awful, that was a rough, rough day but we did make it. I mean, that’s the goal,” says Els. “If you don’t make it, it’s not a good enough year. That’s what we’re shooting for certainly, then beyond.”

Els continued by saying, “Why not win that thing? Why not get into the playoff? Why not win a National Championship? With the resources that Michigan State is providing, with the reputation that Michigan State has, with the coaching staff that’s here, with the athletes that are here, that’s the way we’re going to think and we’re going to think that way every single year. We hope to be back there in December or whenever that happens.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack