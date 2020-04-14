Ross Els Given a Minimally Experienced Group Outside Of Antjuan Simmons

East Lansing, MI—When Ross Els took over the Michigan State Spartan football linebackers, he inherited a group of talented players with minimal experience.

It was minimal outside of superstar Antjuan Simmons. To make matters even more complicated, nearly as soon as he arrived, the COVID-19 safety precautions hit. So with a loss of spring football and limited access, he has to go about rebuilding with Simmons being the anchor.

“I saw one workout of strength and conditioning, and the rest has just been game film from last year, which hasn’t been a ton. Obviously with Antjuan (Simmons) coming back – smartest guy in the room. Runs the best, I do know that. Fearless leader. Glad to have him back – he was the leading tackler, so that’s obviously a good thing. I know Noah Harvey has had some good reps, was in a lot of plays last year, so I’m excited to see what Noah can do. Then you’ve got a couple of other guys who are sprinkled in there, Jeslord Boateng, Chase Kline, and then a whole bunch of other dudes that haven’t played yet. It’s going to be interesting. Everyone in the country is kind of in that boat. Then maybe, special situations for us are that a few of us on the defensive side of the ball were not here previously, so we don’t know a lot about these kids as far as playing abilities.”

