Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams

East Lansing, MI—The COVID-19 pandemic is not funny. It has destroyed lives and shut down the world. So when you talk about its impact on the sports world, it is imperative not to make it larger than life.

But one way it impacted the sports world was the elimination of spring football. The new Michigan State Spartan football coaching staff is trying to instill new schemes and plans, and they can’t. That is why it was humorous when Ross Els, the special teams coordinator, discussed who he thought would punt and kickoff for the Spartans. Does he even have a clue?

“Nope, no idea (laughing). I haven’t seen them run; I’ve seen the linebackers run. I haven’t seen a kicker kick or a punter punt or a running back run. The one day I saw them work out, I wouldn’t have a clue who they were. I have absolutely no idea who that’s going to be when we get to that phase we’ll have a list of guys. Maybe after a couple of weeks of practice, I hope we should know that guy. Absolutely no idea of who that’s going to be.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

