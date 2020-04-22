Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—The COVID-19 pandemic is not funny. It has destroyed lives and shut down the world. So when you talk about its impact on the sports world, it is imperative not to make it larger than life.

But one way it impacted the sports world was the elimination of spring football. The new Michigan State Spartan football coaching staff is trying to instill new schemes and plans, and they can’t. That is why it was humorous when Ross Els, the special teams coordinator, discussed who he thought would punt and kickoff for the Spartans. Does he even have a clue?

“Nope, no idea (laughing). I haven’t seen them run; I’ve seen the linebackers run. I haven’t seen a kicker kick or a punter punt or a running back run. The one day I saw them work out, I wouldn’t have a clue who they were. I have absolutely no idea who that’s going to be when we get to that phase we’ll have a list of guys. Maybe after a couple of weeks of practice, I hope we should know that guy. Absolutely no idea of who that’s going to be.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic Discusses Change on the Line

Chris Kapilovic talks about what he wants to change with the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

SpartyJohn

Mel Tucker Lands Maryland Cornerback Antoine Booth for Class of '21

Maryland class of '21 cornerback Antoine Booth commits to Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

by

aliciaadley900

Spartan coach Ted Gilmore discusses if the tight end position has evolved

Ted Gilmore from Michigan State Spartan football talks about the tight end position and if it has changed over time.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson trying to get to know his Michigan State team during COVID-19.

Jay Johnson relies on his past as a road map for getting to know his new Michigan State Spartan football team during the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen discusses group texts, Zoom, keeping Michigan State Spartan football team close.

Matt Allen discusses group texts, Zoom, keeping Michigan State Spartan football team close.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons working hard to keep the Michigan State Spartan football team close.

Antjuan Simmons working hard to keep the Michigan State Spartan football players close during COVID-19 restrictions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Talks Emerging Spartan Receiver Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed, Michigan State football wide receiver has Courtney Hawkins attention.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Jerry Disanto

Kobe Myers Class of '20 Pontiac, Michigan Athlete Commits To Michigan State

Class of '20 Pontiac, Michigan, athlete Kobe Myers commits to Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Jeff Dullack

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Safety Jah’von Grigsby Talks Spartan Offer

Class of '21 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a Safety Jah’von Grigsby talks Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football offer.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Recap April 13-April 19, 2020

Get the entire weekly recap of Mel Tucker and Michigan State football recruiting.

Jeff Dullack