Rourke's Return Should Challenge Michigan State's Defense
The Michigan State Spartans have an upset in mind as they welcome the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers to Spartan Stadium this afternoon.
The Spartans are coming off a tough loss and face one of the best teams in the country, led by first-year Coach Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti has made a historically bad Indiana program a College Football Playoff contender. The Hoosiers have an explosive offense and a sound defense, and it is easy to see why they are undefeated.
Michigan State will be one of the tougher teams Indiana faces, but the Spartans must play a clean game to pull off the upset.
What may make that difficult is the return of Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The transfer from Ohio missed Indiana’s game last week against Washington due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand.
Could that injury limit Rourke? What does he bring to the Hoosiers’ offense?
Indiana still beat the Huskies without Rourke, but it was clear the passing attack was not the same with Tayven Jackson at quarterback. Rourke, an Ontario, Canada native nicknamed ‘the Maple Missile,’ has put himself on NFL Draft radars with his excellent throwing ability.
Rourke has completed almost 75 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He does not have elite athleticism, but he is an excellent processor with great arm talent.
Rourke’s presence changes the dynamic of Indiana’s offense. He has developed a great connection with Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana’s top two weapons. If Michigan State’s pass rush cannot get home, Rourke will sit in the pocket and slice up the defense.
Jackson is a fine quarterback, but Cignetti identified Rourke as his starter. Rourke has been one of the most efficient players in the country and has led the Hoosiers to a resurgent year. His arm talent should cause problems for Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s defense.
To beat Rourke, Michigan State defenders must be smart. He is a good decision-maker but can be prone to making mistakes if pressured. He will let throws sail on him, which could be Malik Spencer or Nikai Martinez territory.
Michigan State’s pass rush has to affect Rourke if the Spartans want to have a chance in this game. Rourke will not run much, so making him uncomfortable in the pocket is key.
Rourke’s return improves Indiana’s offense and reduces Michigan State’s chances of beating the Hoosiers. If they do not get after Rourke, the Old Oaken Bucket will go back to Bloomington.
