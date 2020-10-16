Rust No Longer an Issue for the Michigan State Spartans

Since losing out on a traditional spring, the last time Michigan State wore pads was in December when the Spartans defeated Wake Forest in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

MSU wasn't able to go full-tilt in their first fall camp, but with the Big Ten season reinstated and set to go in less than two weeks – Michigan State is doing everything they can to get ready.

"Now that we're back, we are all locked in; we're all bought in," redshirt junior Noah Harvey told reporters Thursday night. "We're all excited for next week, and we're just looking forward to it."

Michigan State's first few practices leading up to their week one matchup against Rutgers didn't come without its challenges.

"There was a little rust, but I mean that's shaken off now. Coach Tucker, he's an intense guy, and we got after it," Harvey said. "We got after it pretty hard. So, that rust is gone; it's been gone for weeks. We all feel like we're back into the swing of things. We're looking pretty good right now."

Mel Tucker and his coaching staff have done a phenomenal job preparing, motivating, and energizing a program that desperately needed reinvigorating heading into this season.

They haven't had any trouble earning respect and buy-in from their new team.

"We gotta trust them. We gotta believe in what they are doing, and as an older player, I've bought in," said Harvey. "I gotta show the younger guys how to buy-in.

"It wasn't very hard to buy-in to this coaching staff. We all love all the coaches. There's not one coach that we don't get along with."

