Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Experience at Every Level Makes Scottie Hazelton Ready

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Scottie Hazelton’s meteoric rise as one of the nation’s most respected defensive minds, was aided by his proven track record of success at every level.

Hazelton leaped to national stardom while at Kansas State, where he single-handedly led hi his defense through a metamorphic change in just one week that led to an upset win over Oklahoma, around football he already had respect.

In his usual humble tone, Hazelton talked about having been at every level and how it led him to his newfound stardom. “I think that it’s a deal with life. I think that God puts you in a place that He wants you in, and it makes you who you are. So, sometimes just to be able to learn and listen from people and understand and being thankful for things that you have. Some people might say, well, you got a lot of guys with a lot of opinions on staff, and you’d say, well, I’ve been in places where it’s you’re all by yourself too, or there’s you and one other guy. You try to look for the positives and all those things, and that’s kind of made me personally who I am. I mean, I’ve been in Division III and the NFL, and the cool thing is, it’s all ball. You learn different tricks through different guys, and you play teams that were better than you, and you play teams that weren’t as good as you with the skill of the athletes you had on the field. I think that that’s the learning level that made me and my style mine.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: New Daily Routine For Tom Izzo and Michigan State Basketball

Tom Izzo the Michigan State basketball coach had an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation in which he discussed the change to the daily routine of Spartan basketball due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Exclusive: Mel Tucker on How the Spartans are Handling COVID-19

In an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation, new Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker discusses how the Spartans are dealing with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Exclusive: Tom Izzo On Being Lupe's Handyman While Off

In an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke about the COVID-10 safety protocols and how his life has changed in becoming his wife Lupe's handyman.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Michigan State Football Coordinator Coaching Over the Internet

Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson is now meeting with his players and coaches over the internet daily and he explains that process.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Completely New Michigan State Football Offensive Staff Helps Rebuild

Michigan State Spartan football has new hope on the offensive side of the ball with Mel Tucker hiring a completely new staff headed by offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Billbeen

Get Your Highly-Anticipated Michigan State Football Recruiting Recap

If you care about the future of Michigan State Spartan football led by Mel Tucker than don't miss our highly-anticipated recruiting recap for the last week.

Jeff Dullack

Depth of Talent on Michigan State Defensive Staff Makes Football Better

The depth of the experience and talent that Mel Tucker has hired on his first Michigan State Spartan football staff makes life much easier for terrific coordinator Scottie Hazelton.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Class of '21 Illinois Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Pittman on Michigan State Offer

Arlington Heights, Illinois class of '21 defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman discusses his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Mason Randolph Class of '21 Offensive Lineman on Michigan State Offer

Yorba Linda, California class of '21 offensive lineman Mason Randolph opens us about his latest scholarship offer from Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

New Jersey Class of '21 Kevin Wigenton Discusses His Spartan Offer

Princeton, New Jersey class of '21 offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton discusses his scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack