Shocking Result Predicted for Michigan State's Matchup Against Boston College
Michigan State spent the offseason trying to get its ducks in a row after an eventful summer that saw numerous players arrive, come, and go.
Coach Jonathan Smith secured one of the better transfer portal classes in the country, and so far, it appears he is reaping the reward, which is winning football. Although the season's first game was a struggle, Michigan State has performed well in almost every game. However, they now head east to face an extremely talented Boston College team with a respectable coaching staff.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports shares his thoughts on the upcoming games weekly. He recently released this week’s batch. He predicts Michigan State will cover the 6.5 spread, pull off its second upset of the young season, and move to 4-0. This would be a significant victory for Smith and Michigan State.
“Michigan State is off to a 3-0 start, which includes a win at Maryland two weeks ago,” Palm said. “Oregon State transfer QB Aiden Chiles has done well since a rocky start against Florida Atlantic. The Spartans have been able to run the ball to take the pressure off of the young QB. Boston College was the first team to win at Florida State this season and was pretty competitive at Mizzou last week. I think this game is more of a toss-up than this line indicates, and I like the Spartans to win. Pick: Michigan State”
Smith and Michigan State have gotten off to a solid start, but a win over Boston College, which nearly beat one of the best teams in college football last weekend, would be a significant victory for Smith and his coaching staff.
Smith must find a way to continue getting the most out of his roster on game days. Michigan State could be far ahead of what many thought entering the season. It will be up to Smith to maximize the talent on Michigan State’s roster and guide them to a successful season in his first season in East Lansing. Time will tell if he can do so.
