Should Spartans Target Elite OSU LB?
Michigan State will see significant losses on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.
The linebacker corps was the deepest position, arguably, for the Spartans heading into 2024. They had veteran Cal Haladay and his ability to play just about every snap, and two very good transfers in Jordan Turner and Wayne Matthews III.
Haladay and Turner seemed to get the most looks, while the latter blossomed into a top-flight linebacker during his one year in East Lansing. Turner was likely the No. 1 candidate for the most valuable player on defense, with consistent play in all facets of linebacking and the ability for playmaking in crucial situations.
The Spartans have shown interest in several linebackers, like BYU's Aisea Moa and Marshall's Jaden Yates. What if they were to target the best remaining available? Per 247Sports, that title belongs to Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels, the No. 4 linebacker in the portal and the No. 127 overall prospect.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker has been listed as a safety during his time with the Cowboys, and he is a unique athlete, having been one of the top safeties out of high school in 2021. He has converted to linebacker.
His high school scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks is eye-opening.
"Owns a unique frame for a safety prospect with elite height," Brooks wrote. "Owns ample frame space to add mass. No available wingspan number but looks and plays long. Disruptive at the catch point because of it. Two-way player with multi-sport profile that includes basketball. Springy hooper with finishing ability at the rim on the hardwood. Senior season shows consistent two-way impact in consistency and big-play punch. Owns plus ball skills for a DB. Also more than willing to close downhill vs. run. Hitter by nature who will set the tone. Physical tools and football skill set provide potential for personnel flexibility and role versatility. Still need to fill out and play more consistently strong.
"Consistency in tackling technique can improve. Athleticism lacks verified testing or track context. Will need to hone coverage technique but physical gifts and functional athleticism are there. Among the nation's top 2021 safeties. Likely impact player in college with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside."
With the size of a linebacker (albeit a lean one) and the elite athleticism and speed of a safety, Daniels is a unicorn of a transfer prospect. Things like footwork, hips, and ball skills are crucial for a Joe Rossi linebacker and Daniels has it in spades.
Rossi wants his linebackers to be comfortable in coverage. Daniels lives there.
