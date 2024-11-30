Should the Spartans Target Intriguing Transfer Edge Rusher?
When Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's defense can get pressure on the quarterback, it can stop just about anyone. He is that good of a schemer.
Michigan State's pass rush has been abysmal this season, with the Spartans failing to put pressure on an opposing quarterback until the recent win over Purdue.
Rossi's defense utilizes a stand-up rush end, led by position coach Chad Wilt. The position is a typical edge rusher with 3-4 outside linebacker-type responsibilities.
Wilt described it to reporters this spring.
"This rush end position -- we were talking earlier -- it's it's a hybrid outside backer/D-end thing," Wilt said. "So sometimes, he’s going to have D-end jobs -- play over tight end, right? Play in the C-gap, be strong and sturdy and sometimes it might be ‘Hey, you're gonna be over this tight end man-to-man."
"It goes back to ... the jobs that they're going to be asked are very different," Wilt said. "And some of those jobs you can't do from a three-point stance -- or, I shouldn't say can't -- extremely difficult to do from a three-point stance. So now we can do that from a two-point, and you don't know offensively that, 'Okay, hey, we're gonna be in our pressure package or we're gonna be in our base package here -- base calls.' So I think just allow those guys the freedom and flexibility, but then it also gives us, I think, another set of eyes that can see, right? Instead of having four guys down -- and those guys, once they put their hand in the stance, you can see a whole lot."
Khris Bogle, Anthony Thompson, Anthony Jones and Jordan Hall predominantly get the snaps at the position.
Next season, the Spartans will be without Bhogle. On Nov. 28, Oregon State edge rusher DJ Wesolak entered the transfer portal. He has the right measurables for the position at 6-foot-3, 261 pounds. For insight into his ability, his original scouting evaluation Allen Trieu of 247Sports compared Wesolak to Shaquil Barrett, touting him as a third or fourth-round NFL Draft pick.
"Athletic defender who has played standing up and from a three-point in high school and could project to either in college," Trieu wrote. "Has the frame and length to bulk up into a down defensive end, but could fit with 3-4 teams as an outside backer. Very quick off the ball and has good play speed. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Athletic enough to where if he gets cut, can regain his feet and get home. Aggressive and plays fast, but the times where he needs to stay home and be disciplined, he does it.
"Pursues hard and has the foot speed to track down plays to the flanks. Violent when taking on blocks. Still needs to develop more pass-rush arsenal as far as technique and moves. Has not been challenged in that regard at the high school level as he has not seen a lot of offensive linemen who can match him talent wise. Clear high-major prospect who has developed through high school including with his approach to the game and should be an impact player in college and potential draft choice."
The Spartans could use pass rush help, and Wesolak is an affordable option to take a look at.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
