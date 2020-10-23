SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Simmons: No Turnover Chain for Michigan State Football

McLain Moberg

Michigan State will kick off its 124th season of football and usher in the Mel Tucker era against Rutgers on Saturday, October 24, at noon.

However, they will do so without 75,005 MSU fans.

To counteract playing a game devoid of people, Tucker took his team inside Spartan Stadium to scrimmage twice and host a mock game.

"We've used noise at the levels which the Big Ten is going to allow, and we've also played music," Tucker said.

He spoke about self-motivation and creating momentum as a team, but Michigan State isn't interested in using props or a turnover chain as a means of getting players pumped up.

The Spartans plan on keeping it simple, senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons said as much.

He was quick to say no before chuckling and following it up with "meat and potatoes."

"No extra stuff," Simmons said. "None of the glitz and glamour. None of that. We just want to show up, play, and leave with wins. That's the goal. That's what Coach Tuck wants this program to be.

"None of the lights, camera-flash stuff. None of that."

In the words of the 6-foot-0, 225-pound linebacker, it's something Michigan State prides itself on.

"Coaches have been talking to us about what has been going on so far with games throughout the country. You'll see teams come out in the first half, and they might play really good," said Simmons. "Then in the second half, they come out flat, and that team is able to claw their way back into it."

By staying locked in, focusing on the details, being physically and mentally tough, sticking to the fundamentals, and ridding themselves of all distractions – turnover chains included, the Spartans increase their chances of winning and lower the possibility of mistakes.

"If you aren't fully locked into the game, you can get relaxed and start saying 'Oh we got this' and then you blink and it's a tie score ... that's when bad things happen," Simmons said.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 TE/DE Luke Montgomery

The Spartans offer 2023 defensive end/tight end Luke Montgomery out of Findlay, Ohio.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Prepares For a Season Without Fans

Without fans in the stadium, players creating their own energy rather than feeding off the home crowd becomes vital for Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XVI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss week one of the regular-season.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football to have Weekly Game Captains

Mel Tucker and the new Michigan State coaching staff will pick captains differently than in years past.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football: Tucker doesn't Release Depth Chart

With the opening kickoff looming, Michigan State's Mel Tucker doesn't plan on releasing a depth chart this week.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star DE DJ Wesolak

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star defensive end DJ Wesolak out of Boonville, Missouri.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football: ‘Fierce’ QB Competition Continues

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker didn't announce the starting quarterback today as the 'fierce' competition continues heading into week one.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football a Double-Digit Favorite Over Rutgers

The Spartans open the 2020 college football season as heavy favorites over their week one opponent, Rutgers.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Michigan at Noon Oct. 31

The Spartans will kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines at noon on Halloween, October 31.

McLain Moberg

by

Autumn Wind

MSU Football: Drew Beesley Expects 'Great Things' From Defense

Michigan State defensive end Drew Beesley expects 'great things' from the Spartan defense and himself in 2020.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK