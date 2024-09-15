Social Media Reacts to Spartans' Dominant Win over PVAM
It was just a matter of how many points the Michigan State Spartans would put up on Prairie View A&M. The final score read 40-0, a big shutout for Joe Rossi's defense.
The Spartans knew it was a tune-up game for their biggest matchup of the season (so far), a matchup with Top 25-ranked Boston College. Quarterback Aidan Chiles was 12 of 19 with 173 yards and two total touchdowns.
The Spartans had their most balanced rushing attack between Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams rushed for 91 and 63 yards, respectively. This game it was Carter with the home run, a 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The defense was too much for Prairie View, holding the Panthers to 150 total yards and just 27 rushing yards.
The play of the game had to have been cornerback Charles Brantley's 100-yard pick-six.
For context, that same defensive drive Brantley intercepted Cameron Peters and took it to the house, only to be called back because of a roughing the passer penalty. The Spartans had double-digit penalties this contest, and discipline has seemed to be an issue with this squad early on.
Smith mentioned the lack of discipline in his opening remarks. The Spartans are entering the toughest part of their schedule, starting with the matchup against the Eagles -- lack of discipline will cost games against good teams.
Penalties called back what would have been two Spartans touchdowns. One of them from Chiles, a rushing score. On the score Chiles did have, social media exploded.
Chiles wore a Kirk Cousins Michigan State jersey to the game, which scored points with the Spartans faithful. Cousins, one of the most decorated and iconic quarterbacks in Spartans history, is hugely popular and beloved figure in East Lansing more than a decade after his departure.
The Spartans eventually put in backup Tommy Schuster, a local legend of Michigan high school football who spent the majority of his career at FCS North Dakota. Schuster scored on a rushing touchdown.
Even the French has something to say about "Touchdown Tommy."
The Spartans will travel to Chestnut Hill to play Boston College next week.
