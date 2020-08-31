SI.com
Spartan Alum Darrell Stewart Jr. Signs with Carolina Panthers

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. signed with the Carolina Panthers last week after being without a team for a couple of weeks.

Stewart was initially signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in April but was cut on August 15.

He started three years for MSU, finishing his career with 150 receptions for 1,640 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns – ending his time as a Spartan third on the all-time receptions list.

In 2019, Stewart Jr. missed time for injuries but still caught 49 passes for 697 yards and four scores.

Before the draft, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein evaluated the 6-foot-2, 216-pound wideout saying, "Stewart was heavily targeted in 2019, but lacked eye-catching production. His routes are dull and lack the ability to throw coverage off his scent.

"He needs to use his imposing frame to carve out catch space and compete harder to make those combat catches. He's not bad with the ball in his hands, but catching the football was a coin flip all the way through mid-October. The traits and athleticism are worth a look as an undrafted free agent, but he will need to show vast improvements in several areas to make any noise in a camp."

