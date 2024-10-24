Spartan Captain On Rivalry: 'It's All About Us'
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) are gearing up for their annual rivalry battle with the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) and will look to break a three-year losing streak to the Wolverines.
For transfer junior running back and captain, Nate Carter, he is familiar with the gravity of this game and the meaning it has to both programs. But in his eyes, the preparation for Saturday night is business as usual.
"We had a team meeting this morning, and Coach [Jonathan] Smith kind of went over what this rivalry means, about the trophy and whatnot," Carter said. "At the end of the day, we're operating, we're taking this game as we take every single game. We understand it's a big game, we understand it's a rivalry, although, our focus doesn't change. The way that we approach practice doesn't change, the way that we approach anything doesn't change. We have to constantly be on constant improvement, it doesn't really matter who's out there. Whether it's Michigan or whether it's Iowa it doesn't really matter who's out there. So at the end of the day, yes, it is a rivalry, yes, it is a big game, but as an offense, it's all about us. It's all about us as an offense, all about us as a team, and 'what can we do to constantly improve' no matter who the opponent is."
Spoken from a true leader, Carter is not putting any added pressure on this game for his guys as they approach this contest like any other. The communication from Coach Smith is a key piece as well to keep his guys grounded and focused on the most important thing, moving to 5-3.
"I wouldn't say it's like anything different as far as our focus," Carter said. "I feel like our focus is where it has been, and Coach Smith always talks about, 'we have to continue to have a great week of practice, great week of preparation', so that we can be able to execute on the field."
Carter played in this rivalry game for the first time last season in the Spartans' 49-0 loss to the Wolverines. He earned just 36 rushing yards on 17 carries, battling against arguably the best run-stopping defense in the nation.
The UCONN transfer will seek revenge this season against a Wolverine defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in opponent rush yards per game (92.1).
The last thing the Spartans want is to enter this game feeling as if this result will decide their fate as a program. Obviously, it is paramount that they put forth their best effort in this rivalry game but playing loose and pressure-free is going to be the key to success.
In many eyes, this is a nothing-to-lose situation for the Spartans and everything to lose for a Wolverine team that has essentially crumbled from the top of the mountain since their national championship run a season ago. If Carter and the rest of the group stay steady, a win is on the horizon.
