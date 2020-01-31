Spartan Commit 20 GA 3* RB Jordon Simmons Recaps OV

With National Signing Day set to take place at the beginning of next month, one of Michigan State’s biggest commitments, Powder Springs (GA) McEachern 2020 3-star running back Jordon Simmons, was on campus last weekend for an official visit with his family.

Spartan Nation caught up with Simmons to recap his visit in East Lansing and the 5-foot-11, 185-pound standout said that he enjoyed the visit and noted that it was the first time his mom had a chance to visit the school as well

“It was a good visit,” he said. “Me and my family a great time, being around the coaches and being around the players was great. Me and my dad had been up there multiple times, but it was the first time for my mom.”

Simmons added that while his mom was somewhat up in the air about the school going into the visit, but came away from the visit impressed and comfortable with the school.

“By the time we left, she was in love with the school,” he said. “Before we went up there, she was kind of iffy, but by the time we left, she was comfortable with it.”

When asked about his thoughts of the visit and the campus, Simmons said that he likes the home-like atmosphere that the university has and said that he’s comfortable when he’s in East Lansing.

“It’s just like a family environment,” he said. “It’s welcoming, it feels like home. Being around the coaches and the players, they all welcome you. I’m just really comfortable when I’m there.”

Simmons originally committed to Michigan State back in October, but opted not to sign his National Letter of Intent with the Spartans during the early signing period in December. Simmons did confirm to Spartan Nation that he will sign on National Signing Day next Wednesday, February 5th.

Before committing to Michigan State, Simmons fielded offers from a number of Division 1 programs, including Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Colorado, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and Arkansas.

Throughout his recruitment Simmons said that his main recruiter with Michigan State was assistant defensive backs coach Terrence Samuel, who he has been able to develop a strong relationship with.

“My relationship with coach Samuel is great,” he said. “He hits me up all of the time, if I ever need anything, I know I can talk to him. We have a great relationship throughout the whole recruiting process.”

Along with his relationship with Samuel, Simmons noted that his relationship with Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio has been one that’s continued to grow stronger throughout his recruitment and expects it to be even stronger by the time he arrives on campus.

“Our relationship has grown over time,” he said. “It continues to grow and grow and it’ll be real tight by the time I get there. My family had the chance to talk to him about the school and how it would be when I start there.”

During his time on campus, Simmons said he had the chance to talk with the coaching staff about a number of things from classes and the weightroom and the schedules that would go along with those to how he would fit in Michigan State’s offense.

“Just talking to the coaches, they have a lot of big plans for how they’re going to use me,” he said. “They can use me in a lot of different ways, I can get out in space and I think I fit really well with the offense that they run.”

Simmons also that in addition to spending time with the coaching staff, he also had the chance to spend time with current members of the football team and added he’s looking forward to playing alongside those players in the near future.

“It felt great,” he said. “When I got a chance to hang out with the players, knowing they’re my future teammates, it feels great. I’m excited to get back there.”

According to Maxpreps.com, Simmons rushed for 1,093 yards and 16 touchdowns on 154 carries in 13 games for McEachern last fall.

With his recruitment having been wrapped up since October and now that he’s getting ready to sign with the Spartans on Signing Day next week, Simmons said that to not have to focus on his recruitment for the past few months has been a bit of a relief, allowing him to focus on other areas, including finishing his high school season.

“It’s been pretty good,” he said. “Once I was committed, I was able to stay on track with my season. It was kind of a relief to be able to focus on the things that I have to do.”

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Simmons and the Spartans!

