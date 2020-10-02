SI.com
Spartan DB Dominique Long a Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

McLain Moberg

Michigan State senior defensive back Dominique Long has been named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's top-scholar athlete by the NFF (National Football Foundation).

The award is primarily known as the "Academic Heisman."

Long is a mechanical engineering major who has compiled a 3.61 GPA heading into his senior year at Michigan State.

The three-year letterwinner played in 37 games for the Spartans with 38 tackles, one blocked punt, and a pass break-up.

"As a junior in 2019, Long was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and received MSU's Downtown Coaches Club Award for most outstanding player on special teams," Michigan State Athletics said in a press release. "He had a career-high 16 tackles (13 solo, 3 assists), one pass break-up and one blocked punt in seeing action in all 13 games, including a team-best 12 tackles on special teams (four kickoff, eight punt)."

Former Michigan State football players such as Kirk Cousins, Mike Sadler, and Max Bullough were previous finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Whereas, Josiah Price, Brian Allen, Khari Willis, Cole Chewins, and Jack Allen were all semifinalists.

