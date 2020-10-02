Spartan DB Dominique Long a Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Michigan State senior defensive back Dominique Long has been named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's top-scholar athlete by the NFF (National Football Foundation).

The award is primarily known as the "Academic Heisman."

Long is a mechanical engineering major who has compiled a 3.61 GPA heading into his senior year at Michigan State.

The three-year letterwinner played in 37 games for the Spartans with 38 tackles, one blocked punt, and a pass break-up.

"As a junior in 2019, Long was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and received MSU's Downtown Coaches Club Award for most outstanding player on special teams," Michigan State Athletics said in a press release. "He had a career-high 16 tackles (13 solo, 3 assists), one pass break-up and one blocked punt in seeing action in all 13 games, including a team-best 12 tackles on special teams (four kickoff, eight punt)."

Former Michigan State football players such as Kirk Cousins, Mike Sadler, and Max Bullough were previous finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Whereas, Josiah Price, Brian Allen, Khari Willis, Cole Chewins, and Jack Allen were all semifinalists.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1