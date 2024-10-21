Spartan LB Talks Stout Rush Defense vs. Iowa
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) earned their biggest win of the season behind a sensational defensive performance to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-3) on Homecoming, Saturday night. Senior linebacker Jordan Turner led the charge with six tackles and one tackle for loss.
The Hawkeyes were averaging 222.8 rush yards per game, ranking first in the Big Ten. The Spartans held their ground game under that number, creating just 133 rushing yards. Minus a 75-yard touchdown run late in the game, the Hawkeyes earned just 58 rushing yards the rest of the game.
The Wisconsin transfer spoke about what led his defensive group to limit the best running team in the conference.
“I guess being physical at the point of attack,” Turner said “Our D-line, they were playing in the backfield, so that was good. But, also being dialed in. We said coming into this game that we had to defend the run with all 11 guys so I'm just glad that we showed it off today.”
After the Hawkeyes ripped off that 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cut the Spartan lead to just five, the offense came through with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to make it a two-score game.
Turner and the Spartan defense would stand tall and force a turnover on the following possession, sealing the victory. He gave credit to the offense for taking a bit of pressure away with a late score to essentially put the game out of reach.
"I just want to thank the offense you know," Turner said. "They had our backs the whole game and we appreciate that. But after, that drive, we just got to respond. Coach [Joe] Rossi, he always tells us we got to be the best response team ever, so that's what we strive to when stuff doesn't go our way. We got to respond the next drive."
The Spartans will prepare for a showdown Saturday in Ann Arbor against Michigan (4-3). The Wolverines are an extremely similar style of team to the Hawkeyes so it will be exciting to see if the Spartan defense maintains a similar game plan.
