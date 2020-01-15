Spartan WR Cody White Leaving Early For The NFL Draft:  What It Means For MSU

Michigan State junior wide receiver Cody White announced on Friday that he would be forgoing his senior year of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, becoming the second Spartan to leave school early this year, joining defensive back Josiah Scott.

White made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday, citing his dream of playing in the NFL, while thanking coaches, teammates and fans for his time in East Lansing.

After Michigan State’s win over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl, White told reporters that he would submit his name to get feedback regarding his standing in the upcoming NFL Draft.

White led Michigan State receivers in 2019 with 66 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns and finishes his Spartan career with 143 catches for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The impact White made on the Michigan State offense was felt starting in his freshman year when he recorded 35 catches, 490 yards and four touchdowns, showing the ability and promise of a potential NFL receiver and his progressions over the past two seasons now put him in position to fulfill his lifelong dream.

The decision comes as a bit of a surprise, considering White’s father, Sheldon, is a member of the Michigan State coaching staff, serving as the program’s Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting.

Sheldon White played in NFL for six seasons before spending 19 years as a member of the Detroit Lions’ front office and joined the Michigan State staff in 2016.

The loss of White is a big one for the Spartans as the Michigan State offense was already set to lose senior quarterback Brian Lewerke and receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. to graduation.

Michigan State will have to rely on a young receivers group to help make up for the loss of White and Stewart, while also breaking in a new starting quarterback and will have a handful of returners from last year’s team that will have the chance to fill those shoes.

Junior Laress Nelson (4 catches, 48 yards), redshirt sophomore C.J. Hayes (13 catches, 141 yards), sophomore Jalen Nailor (15 catches, 106 yards) and true freshmen Tre Mosley (21 catches, 216 yards) and Julian Barnett (13 catches, 182 yards) are the only returning receivers who recorded a catch in 2019 and will have the first chance to step into starting roles this fall along with Western Michigan transfer Jayden Reed, who sat out last season. While most of Barnett’s playing time came on the offensive side of the ball, there is a strong possibility he returns to the defensive side of the ball next season, playing cornerback.

