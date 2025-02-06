Breaking Down MSU's 2025 National Signing Day
The early signing period is when the brunt of a recruiting class will sign. That was the case for Michigan State, which inked 19 players in December.
Signing Day on Feb. 5 was still prosperous, however, with the Spartans landing top priority targets alongside unheralded recruits who could still make a name for themselves in the green and white.
How did it shake out?
Nicholas Hardy, WR, Groves (MI)
Hardy had 18 catches for 416 yards and four touchdowns, helping Groves reach the MHSAA Division II semis. A four-year starter at one of Michigan's premier powerhouse, Hardy has played an athlete role at defensive back and just about everywhere else Coach Brendan Flaherty could think of.
The 6-foo-1, 175-pound wide receiver will definitely benefit from a college weight room, and one has to like what Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins has seen in him.
Antonio Johnson, OL, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI)
Johnson had favored the Spartans for quite some time. Reliable sources told me he was "all in" for Michigan State this past summer.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman projects to the interior. He is a very good athlete and a nasty blocker -- he throws defenders around and can lay the lumber. He reminds this reporter of Rakeem Johnson.
The Spartans want athletic offensive lineman for that wide-zone run scheme and Johnson fits the bill for Coach Jim Michalczik. 247Sports ranked him the No. 15 player in the state's class.
They had him at No. 75 for interior offensive lineman.
Darrin Jones Jr., RB, Orchard Lake St. Mary's
5-foot-10, 190-pound ball carrier who registered 1,281 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year. Averaged eight yards per carry (161 carries). Seven 100+ yard rushing performances.
Played a crucial role in helping the Eaglets to the Division II state title. He looked outstanding in the final game against Byron Center, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Patient behind his blockers and not afraid to lower the shoulder. Runs angry, just how Keith Bhonapha likes it.
Unheralded, but you like the rich tradition he comes from and the toughness.
Bryson Williams, ATH, Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Absolute football player. Plays all over -- running back, wide receiver, safety, special teams. A true ballplayer.
At 6-1, 215, Williams has a lot of potential with a strong, explosive frame and great instincts and IQ.
I've heard the term "Deebo Samuel-type" thrown around a lot; he can get carries and catch passes. Pretty much anything asked of him. He is one of the 2025 class's gems, and a close eye should be kept on his career in East Lansing.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.