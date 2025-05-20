MSU's QB Room Disrespected or Fairly Assessed?
The national outlook on Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles seems to go two ways.
One can't seem to let go of the fact that the junior quarterback was tied for the most interceptions thrown in the Big Ten (11) and made some game-changing errors. The other recognizes that it was his first year as a starter and sees the high potential.
But ultimately, the national media doesn't seem too excited about Michigan State football whatever way you slice it.
A recent ranking of Division-I college football quarterback rooms wasn't too kind to the Spartans' situation, despite ranking it in its seventh of 20 tiers.
The ranking was conducted by ESPN's David Hale, who classified "Tier 7" as "consistently consistent."
The tier included 16 quarterbacks (four quarterback rooms from the Big Ten: Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana and USC). Hale gave the group a rather blunt backhanded compliment, writing, "They're very good -- they're just probably not going to emerge as superstars."
Chiles has a long way to go, but if you saw his best moments last season, you know there's superstar potential there.
Hale went on to highlight some positives for several of the quarterbacks in the tier. He had one thing to say about Michigan State, which was more a criticism of the program than of Chiles or his backup, Alessio Milivojevic, specifically:
"Michigan State has not thrown more touchdowns than its opponents in any full season since 2017."
An opportunity missed to perhaps point out that Chiles is one of just six returning starters in the Big Ten and enters his first year as an underclassman with a full year of starting experience now under his belt.
Guess you have to win more to receive such acknowledgement.
If we're talking about the quarterback room as a whole, Milivojevic should obviously be taken into consideration as well, though it's understandable he wouldn't be -- frankly, many Spartan fans probably couldn't tell you the name of Michigan State's second-string quarterback, and the only passing attempt of his career so far was a pick.
But according to Chiles and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, there's trust that Milivojevic can step in if need be.
With an abundance of talented targets surrounding him next season, Chiles has the perfect opportunity to prove all the naysayers wrong.
