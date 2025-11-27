It's Only Up From Here For MSU Football
Going into the last game, the Michigan State Spartans were 3-7 and one game away from not seeing a bowl game this year. This game, aside from the University of Michigan game, was the most important, simply because the Spartans had to win out to make a bowl game, making all the stakes higher. This game wasn't just a win; it was a culture setter and predictor for the future of MSU football.
MSU started this year 3-0 in non-conference play. This was promising, as MSU, under coach Jonathan Smith, was 2-1 heading into conference play. These games showed what looked to be improvements for this team and gave MSU fans a lot of hope.
But after a seven-game losing streak, many critics consider Smith's job is getting hotter with each loss. This game means so much more than a Big Ten game for Smith, as a loss would result in another bowless season for the Spartans.
This season went from quarterback Aidan Chiles looking like a solid starter in the Big Ten to putting in Alessio Milivojevic, resulting in a new starting quarterback for East Lansing. MSU appears to be still figuring things out, and this was evident compared to Penn State.
MSU would end up losing devastatingly to Penn State, with their only touchdown coming on their first play of offense. The O-line played subpar for almost the whole game, resulting in a massive struggle for Milivojevic in the pocket. This was the same story against Minnesota, where Milivojevic was under constant pressure, which made his life miserable in the pocket, as Minnesota racked up seven sacks.
The difference between these teams is that Penn State, although coachless, still has one of the most talented rosters in the Big Ten.
A Bright Spot
A bright spot in MSU's future is its defense, led by Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi. In the last two games, MSU's defense has looked significantly improved from the start of the season. This is great news for MSU fans, as their defense has held them back for several years. Over the last five years, MSU's defense has been the Achilles' heel to their success, holding them back from winning a multitude of games.
A bright spot for MSU's offense is that Milivojevic looks very promising as a starter. He played amazingly against Minnesota, throwing for over 300 yards. The primary obstacle hindering this MSU offense is the offensive line, particularly the pass blocking.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's future press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.