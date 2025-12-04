MSU's Solution to its Biggest Problem Brought Success

Since the start of the season, MSU's offense has been shaky to say the least. Starting with Aidan Chiles worked well for the first three games. The offense was electric and showed a lot of promise for the season's future. But in the first games, some significant flaws became apparent in their game.

The first and most important flaw was the poor performance of their defense. Aside from the Western game, the MSU defense was very inconsistent and struggled mightily against the pass. After those three games, this struggle continued.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) stiff arms Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The difference is that some games show the defense looking much improved, for example, in the Michigan-Michigan State game. The defense looked amazing, and even though they let up 31 points, if you watched the game, they played well.

In several games, MSU's defense kept them out of the game, but in others, it was enough to let the offense win. As many critics and fans know, the offense underperformed throughout the season.

What Held MSU Back?

The main reason MSU was held back from a couple of wins they should have had is the O-line play. Throughout the season, the run and passing games have been compromised at times due to a lack of quality in those areas.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his hat after defeating Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Any team with a competent pass rush would get to Aidan Chiles in the pocket and make him uncomfortable. Watching the games, it was clear that Chiles struggled ever to get comfortable against good teams, constantly throwing on the run or trying to make something out of nothing.

When Chiles got hurt, coach Jonathan Smith had no choice but to put in the backup Alessio Milivojevic at quarterback. Alessio immediately showed a spark for the Spartans, throwing for 300-plus in his first start.

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Alessio's reign as starter, their offense was still held back by their o-line play. During the Minnesota game, Alessio was sacked seven times. But something changed against Maryland, where Alessio had a comfortable pocket for most of the game, and with that, MSU's offense looked amazing. Although the defense for most of the game wasn't good, the Spartans' offense looked really complete and dynamic.

If new head coach Pat Fitzgerald can take that O-line play into next year, Alessio Milivojevic will have a way more efficient and productive season. Recruiting and culture is what Pat Fitzgerald is going to need to accel at to gain the players necessary to be a good team.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images