Why MSU WR Alante Brown's Role is Important
Wide receiver Alante Brown’s path to Michigan State was long and had multiple roadblocks along the way.
A priority for Mark Dantonio’s staff when he was coming out of high school, Brown committed to Nebraska and played in 30 games there. He caught 22 passes for 262 yards.
In 2023, Brown entered the transfer portal and finally made his way to East Lansing, committing to the Spartans that May. The previous staff expected Brown to be a big part of the offense and the special teams unit.
However, he suffered a horrific injury in the first game of the season against Central Michigan but still appeared in 11 games. He caught three passes for 27 yards.
He only played in four games for the Spartans in 2024, catching two passes for 20 yards. Health will be Brown’s biggest question in 2025 as a depth receiver.
MSU added multiple receivers in the transfer portal, and Brown’s expected role was reduced with each addition.
The Spartans’ top receivers this season are expected to be Nick Marsh, Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly, Evan Boyd and Rod Bullard. That leaves Brown as the team’s sixth receiver, and true freshman Braylon Collier could battle him for that role.
While many Spartan fans will look at Brown and not expect much from him next season, he still plays an important role for this team. He has 45 games of college football experience, which is something that will come in handy.
Brown can act as a kind of player-coach, teaching the young receivers and helping them develop. His years of experience have shaped him into the player he is today, which is something he can pass on to players with far less experience.
Brown will also be an important contributor on special teams, whether he is returning kicks and punts or giving McCray and Kelly advice on how to be effective in that realm.
MSU will rely on the passing game this season, as it expects Aidan Chiles and Marsh to take a step forward and lead the offense. Brown can help as a depth receiver, but at the same time, offer sage advice.
Every team needs an "OG" in its locker room. That’s what Brown is for this Spartan team.
Don't forget to follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.