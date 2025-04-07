Spartans' Alante Brown Eager to Make Impact in Final Season
Michigan State Spartans senior wide receiver Alante Brown is more than ready to make a splash in his final collegiate season and says his hunger level is "through the roof" to be a pivotal piece in this offense and help lead the Spartans to a bounce back season.
A major upper-body injury in the Spartans' Week 1 matchup with FAU put a damper on Brown's 2024 season as he was featured in just three games all season. Just two catches for 20 yards is all that Brown would earn and is more than ready to make an impact after being granted another year.
Brown spoke to the media following spring ball practice last week and discussed his eagerness and excitement for the upcoming season. Hoping to stay healthy, the third-year Spartan is committed to being a leader and a productive piece to a rising Spartan offense.
"I'm blessed with the opportunity to come back for another year under Coach [Jonathan] Smith and Coach Hawk [wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins] and just take advantage of everything that's being taught," Brown said regarding spring ball so far.
"I'm one of the older guys, so just trying to lean on some of the younger guys and teach them what I've been through in college, spread my knowledge, so it's been going good so far."
Brown spent his first three collegiate season at Nebraska, having a breakout year in 2022 with 16 receptions for 191 yards. He transferred to Michigan State for the 2023 season and has been plagued with injuries throughout his first two years. Brown is hungry for a productive final year.
"It's through the roof for sure," Brown said regarding his hunger level for the season. "But right now, you just got to take it one day at a time. Wake up, let my feet hit the ground, take advantage of what's in front of me, take in all the notes take and all the information that coach Hawk gave me and just go out there and work."
Brown will be assisted by a multitude of skilled pass catchers, including sophomore Nick Marsh, junior Chrishon McCray, senior Omari Kelly, sophomore Evan Boyd and senior tight end Jack Velling. There will be no shortage of talent when passing the football as Brown looks to lead the charge.
