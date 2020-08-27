Spartans Antjuan Simmons, Matt Allen Want to Play Next Season

There won't be any Big Ten football this year after the conference postponed fall sports, including the regular-season and Big Ten Championships/Tournaments.

However, last week, the NCAA announced, "fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it, as the Council suggested, through a blanket waiver."

The Division I Council also drew up recommended protections for athletes prohibiting universities from canceling athletic scholarships if an individual opts out of their sport due to COVID-19.

Spring football remains a possibility but isn't guaranteed at this point.

Either way, Michigan State football players Antjuan Simmons and Matt Allen plan on returning to East Lansing for their final season.

"I'm all Michigan State right now, I have every intention, as of right now to play my final season, be here with my team and go on my last run with the guys," Simmons told reporters in a Zoom call Wednesday morning.

Senior offensive linemen Allen said he plans on playing regardless of its "in the spring or in the coming fall. Depending on what it is, I'm going to be here and ready to play if the coaches let me. I'll be ready to go, and I know everybody else on the team will too."

Naturally, the season being canceled was disappointing, but the decision didn't surprise senior defensive back, Dominique Long.

"The news was like, in a way, kind of expected. But regardless, the team atmosphere was just like, regardless of what happens, we want to push through every day as if we have a season tomorrow," Long said.

Michigan State's goal is to stay positive even in the face of adversity because that's the mindset Tucker wants for his guys.

"Be where your feet are," is something you hear him say often.

"I feel like that is the culture that we have. We're trying to take everything from a positive mindset," said Long. "Of course, we want to play, but at the same time, the decision was made for a pretty realistic reason."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1