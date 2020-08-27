SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Spartans Antjuan Simmons, Matt Allen Want to Play Next Season

McLain Moberg

There won't be any Big Ten football this year after the conference postponed fall sports, including the regular-season and Big Ten Championships/Tournaments.

However, last week, the NCAA announced, "fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it, as the Council suggested, through a blanket waiver."

The Division I Council also drew up recommended protections for athletes prohibiting universities from canceling athletic scholarships if an individual opts out of their sport due to COVID-19.

Spring football remains a possibility but isn't guaranteed at this point.

Either way, Michigan State football players Antjuan Simmons and Matt Allen plan on returning to East Lansing for their final season.

"I'm all Michigan State right now, I have every intention, as of right now to play my final season, be here with my team and go on my last run with the guys," Simmons told reporters in a Zoom call Wednesday morning.

Senior offensive linemen Allen said he plans on playing regardless of its "in the spring or in the coming fall. Depending on what it is, I'm going to be here and ready to play if the coaches let me. I'll be ready to go, and I know everybody else on the team will too."

Naturally, the season being canceled was disappointing, but the decision didn't surprise senior defensive back, Dominique Long.

"The news was like, in a way, kind of expected. But regardless, the team atmosphere was just like, regardless of what happens, we want to push through every day as if we have a season tomorrow," Long said.

Michigan State's goal is to stay positive even in the face of adversity because that's the mindset Tucker wants for his guys.

"Be where your feet are," is something you hear him say often.

"I feel like that is the culture that we have. We're trying to take everything from a positive mindset," said Long. "Of course, we want to play, but at the same time, the decision was made for a pretty realistic reason."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Offers 2023 OT Colton Thomasson

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked offensive tackle Colton Thomasson out of Spring Branch, Texas.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Kenny Goins Signs with Kolossos Rhodes

Former Michigan State basketball player Kenny Goins signed with Kolossos Rhodes.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi on OC Jay Johnson

Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi talks about his new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and what he's doing for the team.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan WR Cody White Signs with the Denver Broncos

Former MSU wideout Cody White has signed with the Denver Broncos.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Dominique Long on Campbell Trophy Watchlist

Michigan State senior cornerback Dominique Long is named to the Campbell Trophy watchlist.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Drops to 3-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

Michigan State basketball drops to a 3-seed in ESPN's updated bracketology.

McLain Moberg

Three Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Michigan State athletics released a statement saying three athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

MSU's Tom Izzo on Joey Hauser: 'He's the Real Deal'

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo expects Joey Hauser to have a big year and believes "he's the real deal."

McLain Moberg

MSU Football Commit Charles Brantley Shuts Down Recruitment

Michigan State football commit Charles Brantley, and Florida native officially shuts down his recruitment.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State 2022 Target Gavin Wimsatt: Building Chemistry

Class of 2022, Gavin Wimsatt, received an offer from Michigan State on Wednesday. What he's looking for in a school? Team chemistry.

Taylor Gattoni