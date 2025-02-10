Former Spartan Wins Super Bowl in Just Second NFL Season
For the first time in his young NFL career, former Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren is a world champion. He earned his first Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles in his second professional season.
In a 40-22 blowout at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Eagles denied the Kansas City Chiefs of a historical three-peat after being back-to-back defending champions the previous two years. Despite not playing, VanSumeren played a part in their success for a majority of the season.
After transferring to Michigan State, totaling 34 tackles in two seasons with the Spartans, VanSumeren went undrafted in 2023. He bounced around from the Eagles' practice squad to the active roster in his rookie season and was able to maintain an active roster spot this year.
The former Spartan played in 11 games this season, totaling three tackles at the linebacker position, being a part of arguably the best defensive unit in the league. VanSumeren took a step forward, playing more games than his freshman season where he participated in nine with 13 tackles.
Vansumeren was unfortunately injured for the big game after suffering a knee injury two months ago that would sideline him for the remainder of the season. He will still be crowned a champion just the same as teammate and Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Jalen Hurts.
Not many players can say they are a world champion at 24 years old, but VanSumeren has earned that right. His career has a budding future with the potential for many rings to be added.
The Essexvillle, Michigan native joins former Spartan center Brian Allen as the two most recent Super Bowl champions when Allen took it home in 2022 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The year before, former Spartan defensive end Will Gholston won it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It will be interesting to see if the Eagles retain VanSumeren since his two-year contract expires at the end of this season. Regardless of his future, another Spartan has earned a championship for the hard work, determination, and determination they put in over the years.
