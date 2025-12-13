Commanders vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (Back Big Blue)
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants face off to find out who will be in the basement of the NFC East after Week 15.
The Commanders lost 31-0 in Minnesota for their eighth-straight defeat last week, while the Giants had their bye week amid a seven-game losing streak.
Washington won the first meeting 21-6 back in Week 1, but these are two very different teams right now.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Commanders vs. Giants on Sunday, December 14.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jaxson Dart UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-132)
- Wan’dale Robinson OVER 5.5 Receptions (+107)
- Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+155)
Jaxson Dart UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-132)
Jaxson Dart has had his ups and downs this season, but there have been more positives than negatives for the Giants quarterback. The rookie has 11 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, while also running for seven scores.
Dart hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 7 in Denver, and his other two came in Week 5 on the road against the Saints. He’s completed 69.23% of his passes at home with a 103.4 rating as opposed to 60.67% on the road and a 89.3 rating.
The Commanders have done a decent job of forcing interceptions this season, but only have one in their last three weeks. I’ll back Dart to take care of the football at home, especially with an extra week to prepare for the Commanders.
Wan’dale Robinson OVER 5.5 Receptions (+107)
Wan’dale Robinson has been one of the few constants in the Giants offense this season. He is just one of five skill players to play in all 13 games, and his stats show it.
Robinson leads the team – by far – with 73 catches on 110 targets this season. He had six catches on eight targets in Week 1 in Washington, and has had 6+ receptions in eight of 13 games this season, including four of his last five contests and six of his last eight.
The wideout should once again be heavily involved in the offense, and I’m a bit surprised we’re getting plus odds at this number.
Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+155)
I mentioned Dart’s impressive seven rushing touchdowns in 10 games this season above, and I think there’s a good chance he makes it eight on Sunday afternoon at MetLife.
Dart ran for a score in five straight games prior to being held out of the end zone in New England before the bye, which included touchdowns in each of his last two home games.
There aren’t a ton of weapons on either side to back to score, so why not go with Dart at this +155 price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.