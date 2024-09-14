Spartans' Charles Brantley With Momentum Heading into Week 3
The Michigan State Spartans are heading into Week 3 with an early 2-0 record. They look to continue that streak as they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.
As a team, they are looking to continue team success, but for an individual, he is looking to have another great game for the third consecutive week.
Charles Brantley has hit the ground running to begin the 2024 campaign. As a defensive back, he is staying with these athletic wide receivers and being an asset to come up and make plays when opponents have the ball on his side of the field.
So far this season, Brantley has made six tackles, 1.5 of those having been behind the line of scrimmage. He has had back-to-back games with a pass breakup. Finally, the highlight of his year so far came in a crucial time in the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins.
With 10:36 left on the game clock, the Terrapins had the ball at the 42-yard line on their side of the field. Up 24-17, Maryland was looking to widen the gap and add to its fourth-quarter lead. Brantley had different ideas.
After the pass got deflected Brantley used his athleticism to make a diving catch to secure the Spartans Defense with a turnover and Brantley’s first interception of the season. More importantly, it took away a huge opportunity for the Terrapins to add to their lead. Every point mattered in last week's game as the Spartans won by a last-second field goal.
As the schedule continues to get more challenging for the Spartans they will continue to rely on veterans like Brantley to step up in big moments late in games. Experience is something that cannot be taught; it can only be obtained through action, and Brantley has plenty of that.
Since 2021, Brantley has played in 24 games, recorded 82 tackles, broke up 13 pass attempts and has posted three career interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown.
At 6-0, 170 pounds, the Sarasota, Florida native looks to continue to not only grow and maintain momentum for himself but also be a huge factor for the entire defensive unit throughout the rest of the 2024 season for the Green and White
