Michigan State Fights Hard with USC, But Falls 45-31
Michigan State put up a very respectable effort given the circumstances, but ultimately went up a better team in No. 25 USC on Saturday night (or is it Sunday morning?) in a 45-31 loss.
What ultimately did the Spartans in is that the defense, simply put, could not stop USC's offense. The Trojans' only punt came in the final minute of the game and USC scored on seven of its first nine drives. In total, USC had 517 total yards of offense, averaging 7.6 yards per rush and 9.0 yards per pass.
It didn't help that MSU had to deal with a targeting call on Jordan Hall during the first half and a litany of injuries. The worst of which was to linebacker Wayne Matthews III, who had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. Michigan State also saw Nikai Martinez and Quindarius Dunnigan leave the game, as well.
MSU falls to 3-1 on the season and begins 0-1 in conference play. The Spartans will head into a bye week, with their next game being at Nebraska on Oct. 4.
First Half
USC won the coin toss and elected to receive. The decision paid off immediately, as the Trojans marched right down the field and had goal-to-go. Michigan State's defense was able to hold things there, also assisted by a USC false start, and force the Trojans to settle for three points.
MSU's offense was ready to one-up USC on the first possession, though. Six plays into the drive, Aidan Chiles rolled out to his right and found wide receiver Chrishon McCray wide open for a 42-yard touchdown that gave the Spartans an early 7-3 lead.
The Trojans wiped away that Spartan lead with ease. USC only needed six plays and 2:42 to march 72 yards for their first touchdown of the game, a 15-yard run by quarterback Jayden Maiava, which made it 10-7 in favor of the home team.
After MSU punted on its ensuing possession, a pretty brutal sequence ensued. On back-to-back plays, starting MIKE linebacker Jordan Hall was disqualified for the remainder of the game for targeting and then Maiava found Makai Lemon for another USC touchdown. That made it 17-7.
Even though the next possession was a three-and-out, the Spartans were able to buck up and gather some momentum back. USC went for it on fourth-and-4 just past midfield and Michigan State got the stop. It used that good field position to eventually get three points and make it a one-score game.
Still, Michigan State couldn't stop USC's offense. The Trojans kept on moving down the field with ease and scored another touchdown. There was also a lengthly delay during the drive when linebacker Wayne Matthews III went down with what looked like a bad neck injury.
MSU moved the ball a little bit at the end of the second quarter, but didn't really get close enough. Martin Connington attempted a 56-yard field goal, but it was wide left and might've been a bit short, too.
USC held a 24-10 lead headed into the break.
Second Half
The Trojans continued to roll over the Spartans coming out of the halftime break. MSU starting with the ball, but quickly went three-and-out to give USC the ball back. It only took four plays for the No. 25 team in the country to go 57 yards for yet another score. That made it 31-10.
To the team's credit, the Spartans kept fighting. Michigan State was able to piece together an 11-play, 87-yard drive that culminated in an Aidan Chiles rushing touchdown.
On the ensuing USC drive, Armorion Smith was able to punch the ball out of Makai Lemon's hands, with Grady Kelly falling on it in great field position for MSU on the Trojan 32-yard line.
MSU paid it off. It took eight plays, but on third-and-goal at the 1-yard line, the Spartans faked a tush-push play a la the Philadelphia Eagles, and Chiles instead rolled out for a passing score to Jack Velling that suddenly made it a one-score game at 31-24, USC.
Michigan State's defense needed a stop early in the fourth quarter to keep MSU within striking distance early in the fourth quarter. The unit had a few opportunities to get off the field on third and fourth down, but the Spartans couldn't keep the Trojans from moving the sticks. USC's drive took more than seven valuable minutes off the clock and reached the endzone again on a Makai Lemon rushing touchdown to give the Trojans a 14-point lead again.
That seemed to be all the adversity Michigan State could deal with. MSU's offense turned it over on downs on its next possession on the minimum four plays. USC punched in another score to sink a dagger and extend the score to 45-24.
With garbage time now in effect, MSU was able to get back on the scoreboard. Chiles tossed one up deep to Omari Kelly, who hauled it in and took it the distance for a 75-yard score.
That made it 45-31 in favor of USC, which is the score that held.
