This Stretch Will Define MSU Football's Season
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for the 2025 season, hoping to snap three years without making a bowl game.
MSU worked hard in the offseason to improve the roster, while the young talent is expected to take a step forward. East Lansing has a lot of buzz about the team being much improved entering 2025.
The Spartans got off to a good start in 2024, but a poor stretch at the end of the season doomed Jonathan Smith in his first year as head coach. That left a sour taste in his mouth, and he does not want that to happen again.
In year two, Smith’s Spartans are much more well-positioned to execute on both sides of the ball. It is too early to call the team a Big Ten contender, but MSU could sneak up on the conference.
The Spartans’ schedule is not as difficult as last year’s, but there will be a few tough moments along the way. MSU must handle business during these stretches to reach bowl eligibility.
But what is the toughest stretch of the season for Smith and the Spartans?
It is unquestionably the stretch from Weeks 10-12 when they travel to Minnesota, face Penn State at home and then travel to Iowa.
MSU will go on the road to a tough Golden Gophers environment where it has not won since 2017. Playing in the cold against a team that will almost certainly have a top defense in the Big Ten will be a tough test.
Penn State is the best team the Spartans will face this season. The Nittany Lions are Big Ten contenders and have a chance to make noise in the College Football Playoff again.
Taking on Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen, and Nicholas Singleton will make for a long afternoon for MSU if it cannot slow those talented players down. PSU will also have one of the best defenses in the country, thanks to new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Iowa has won eight games in each of the last four seasons and upgraded at quarterback this offseason. Mark Gronowski was an excellent player at South Dakota State and could finally provide the offensive spark the Hawkeyes have sought for years.
Obviously, the Hawkeyes’ calling card is defense. Phil Parker is still the DC, so expect them to have one of the best defenses in the country. Oh, by the way, Kinnick Stadium is one of the top home environments in college football.
This stretch comes at the end of the season for Smith and the Spartans, so they will likely be seeking bowl eligibility during these games.
No one expects them to go undefeated in these three games, but a 2-1 record should be considered a success.
Will the Spartans reverse their late-season fortunes from last year?
