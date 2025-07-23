Predicting MSU's Starting Offense in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans reimagined their offense this offseason after a lackluster performance in 2024.
Jonathan Smith’s first season in East Lansing was last year. While he is known for his ability to maximize his offensive talent and scheme well, neither of those things looked true with this Spartan team last season.
So, Smith and his staff added more explosive receivers and high-quality offensive linemen to help the existing talent. He expects this offense to improve and for the team to compete for bowl eligibility.
So, who will be the Spartans’ starters on the offensive side of the ball? Let’s predict who will earn each starting role.
Quarterback: Aidan Chiles - No shocker here.
Chiles held down this role for the entire 2024 season after playing in a smaller role at Oregon State in 2023. There were flashes of brilliance from Chiles last season, but his lows were just as low as his highs were high.
MSU needs a more consistent Chiles this season, but it also needs him to create more explosive plays. Don’t be surprised to see a better all-around quarterback in 2025.
Running back: Elijah Tau-Tolliver - Smith will play multiple running backs, but Tau-Tolliver will take the bulk of carries.
Tau-Tolliver, a transfer from Sacramento State, rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, while also catching 38 passes for 317 yards. He is a big-bodied running back who can do multiple things for this MSU offense.
The Spartans will utilize Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis often next season, and we may even see freshman Jace Clarizio. However, Tau-Tolliver will be first.
Wide receiver: Nick Marsh, Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly - MSU will rotate receivers in, but these three will earn the most snaps.
Marsh broke out as a freshman last season, posting 649 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Many expect him to be among the star receivers in the country in 2025.
McCray and Kelly are explosive transfers who offer Chiles more in terms of speed and explosiveness. The team lacked those elements last season, so they should be more dangerous on the outside this year.
Tight end: Jack Velling (Michael Masunas for 12 personnel) - Velling is primed for a bounce-back season after a productive but slightly disappointing 2024.
The senior is a sharp route-runner who gives Chiles a reliable target over the middle, and Velling could be a first-round tight end talent if he improves his blocking.
Masunas is already an elite blocker and should bounce back after an injury-riddled 2024. Tight end may become a strength for MSU.
Offensive line: Stanton Ramil, Luka Vincic, Matt Gulbin, Kristian Phillips, Conner Moore - If this unit is the most improved on the field, MSU will be in a great spot.
Ramil has the chance to take a step forward, while Vincic and Gulbin should be productive transfers. Phillips is back after an injury knocked him out for the year early in 2024.
Moore, a transfer from Montana State, was an FCS All-American and an excellent landing in the portal for Smith’s staff. Everything hinges on this unit’s improvement.
