MSU AD J Batt Places Emphasis on Football
J Batt was publicly introduced as Michigan State's new athletic director on Wednesday, and the Tom Izzo Football Building was buzzing with excitement.
Batt is expected to lift this athletic department back to national prominence, and of course, that is going to start with fundraising for name, image and likeness (NIL).
Fans' biggest concerns center around the football team. The program hasn't made a bowl game since 2021 and has struggled to bring in top-tier high school recruits and transfers.
Batt understands that an athletic department is only able to prosper if its football program does, and he acknowledged the emphasis that will be placed on supporting the program and Jonathan Smith with what they need to be successful.
"It's imperative we support all our sports, Batt said on Wednesday, "but do not be confused -- every athletics department competing at the highest level must be successful in football. So, coach (Tom) Izzo and I have already talked. Coach is the biggest supporter of our football program there is.
"We'll do everything we possibly can to dive in, help coach Smith and continue to drive excellence and support you in all you need, coach, while continuing to provide championship-level resources for all of our programs.
"This is a top-10 athletic department in the country. I'll say it again: This is a top-10 athletic department in the country."
So, what does helping Smith and football program look like?
"I had the chance to catch up with coach Smith this week, and again today," Batt said. "Certainly, we haven't dove into where everything is going to be, but at the end of the day, it comes down to resources. And then across the board, we will work very, very hard each and every day to provide him and his staff the resources that they need to be successful."
Smith had to essentially start from scratch when he got to Michigan State, and after going 5-7 in his first season at the helm, there weren't exactly any moves that significantly improved the roster.
Under Batt's leadership, that inability to bring in top-shelf talent should be a thing of the past.
You can find all of our coverage of Batt's introductory press conference when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.