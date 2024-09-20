Spartans Jaron Glover, Jack Velling Establishing Themselves in 2024
The Michigan State Spartans knew they had some returning weapons they could count on from last year’s four-win team. Heading into 2024, the offense needed to rely on some of those players but also required new guys to make a jump to boost production.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles continues to show growth and confidence week by week. The Spartans are trusting the offensive play calls and getting guys the football in space. It should not be a surprise to most Spartan fans that Monorie Foster Jr. is one of the top receivers, but a few other names may be surprising three weeks into the season.
Nick Marsh is one of them, with his booming production as a true freshman, but Jaron Glover and tight end Jack Velling deserve acknowledgment through their play early on.
Glover, a redshirt sophomore, missed last week's game. After having a big game against Maryland, turning in 84 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
Last week, Glover was a game-time decision. With a week of recovery, the Green and White look to have him on the field if he is cleared to play.
Velling has also been a factor in both catching the ball and blocking from his tight end positions. Catching a pass in all three games this season for the Spartans, it can be noted he and quarterback Chiles are beginning to connect. He had a season-high 42 yards last week and looks to continue those numbers heading into Week 4.
Together, Glover and Velling both have almost identical stats. Both had six catches and only two more receiving yards by Glover to separate them apart. Glover grew up in the state of Florida and Velling grew up in Washington. It’s as if they decided to meet in almost the middle, in East Lansing.
As the season gets deeper and deeper with big-time games within the conference, it is the second and third weapons that might make the biggest impacts in earning victories. Taking pressure off other guys on the team is something Glover and Velling have shown they can do. While doing so, they can make a name for themselves and help the offense put points on the board.
