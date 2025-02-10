How Will Former Spartans Star Respond to Being Called Out?
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has made it abundantly clear that he does not view Jayden Reed as a No. 1 receiver. At least not yet.
Last week, Jacobs said on PFT Live that the Packers need a "real wide receiver" (ouch) and that they need a wideout who is a "proven No. 1."
Now, to be fair, Jacobs didn't necessarily say that Reed couldn't become a No. 1; he just said that the former Michigan State Spartans star is not yet proven, and he's right.
Then, after quarterback Jordan Love defended his receiving corps, Jacobs clarified his comments when he joined the "Locked on Packers" podcast, reiterating that Green Bay needs a veteran receiver in its midst.
Let's be honest here: Jacobs was calling Reed out. He didn't do so by name, but it was pretty clear that Reed was the Packers' No. 1 receiver in 2024, as he led the team in both catches (55) and receiving yards (857).
Those are definitely not elite numbers. Now, to be fair, Green Bay also has Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson (who tore his ACL toward the end of the season) and Dontayvion Wicks in tow, so Love was certainly spreading the ball out.
But when you have an obvious top gun at the position, you aren't going to be spreading the love that much; you'll be focusing on your main guy.
The question is, how will Reed respond to being put on the spot here?
Reed is a very talented pass-catcher. No one would doubt that. As a matter of fact, he posted a catch rate of 73.3 percent this past season. That is very impressive.
However, the Michigan State product failed to truly elevate his game, as his numbers didn't look much different from his rookie campaign the year prior.
The Packers may very well go out and grab a "true" No. 1 receiver this offseason. Tee Higgins is available in free agency. They could swing a trade for D.K. Metcalf. They have options. That would absolutely take some pressure off of Reed, and maybe that's what he needs.
That being said, it will be very interesting to see if Reed uses Jacobs' remarks as motivation to get better and potentially turn into the No. 1 receiver Jacobs has been asking for in 2025.
