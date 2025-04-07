How Much Better Will MSU's Pass Rush Be in 2025?
Anyone who watched the Michigan State Spartans on the football field last season knows how much they struggled to get after the quarterback in 2024.
Despite a strong start to the season against Florida Atlantic when the defense recorded seven sacks, the Spartans were largely ineffective when playing some of the best teams on their schedule.
MSU has not made a bowl game in three consecutive seasons, and seats may get hot in East Lansing if that reaches a fourth. One of the best ways to quickly turn things around is to produce an effective pass rush.
Jonathan Smith and Joe Rossi’s defense lost its top two sack producers last season, as Khris Bogle and Jordan Turner are off to the next level. They must now overhaul and rebuild the pass-rush so the team can disrupt opposing offensive lines.
MSU hit the portal for defensive line help this offseason, and it has in-house talent who did not have a chance to produce last season but could this time around. There are no proven options, but plenty of intriguing players could see the field at the rush end spot.
The most experienced returning player is defensive lineman Quindarius Dunnigan, who will spend his final collegiate season with the Spartans after transferring from Middle Tennessee last season.
Dunnigan totaled four tackles for loss and a sack in 11 games last season. He will be looked upon as a leader for this MSU defense.
One player who should also be a leader is Jalen Thompson. He did not record a sack last season, but he is one of the most talented defensive linemen on the roster and should constantly be in the backfield.
Some of MSU’s new additions, like David Santiago and Anelu Lafaele, could be contributors next season. The Spartans also added Ben Roberts from Oregon last season, as well as Ru’Quan Buckley, who should see the field often.
Returning players like Jordan Hall and Alex VanSumeren should also help the pass rush. Hall is a linebacker who can play the rush end spot, while VanSumeren can push the pocket from the interior.
The Spartans finished 16th in the conference in sacks with just 19. That cannot happen again if they want to play in a bowl game.
Rossi has never been much of a blitz-sender as a coach, but he could change things up and dial up more pressure so the quarterback gets disrupted.
If MSU can increase its sack total to around 30, that would put it in the upper half of the conference. That would improve its chances of finally returning to a bowl game.
Make sure you follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.