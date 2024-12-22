VanSumeren Bounced Back for Michigan State in 2024
The Michigan State Spartans ended an up-and-down 2024 season on a down, missing a bowl game after losing to Rutgers.
This left many things in question for Jonathan Smith in his first season coaching the Spartans. Some wondered if Smith was the right person for the job, as other coaches around the country had more success in their first seasons at different programs.
Smith will re-tool the roster, hoping for improvement in 2025. He will seek help from transfers, high school recruits, and help from his in-house talent.
One player he should be encouraged by is defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. While the numbers do not jump off the page, VanSumeren improved in 2024 after dealing with injuries in the previous two seasons. He suffered a significant leg injury that kept him out of the entire 2023 season.
VanSumeren played 12 games this season, a major step forward as he finally tries to get his college football career off the ground. He played in just four career games prior to this season. He totaled 16 tackles, three for loss, and a sack and a half.
The Spartans improved defensively in 2024 under new Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi. While VanSumeren did not see many snaps, he was effective in the snaps he did play. Some more experienced interior defensive linemen played in front of him, but VanSumeren rotated in a healthy amount.
As he stays healthy throughout the 2025 offseason, VanSumeren should be in for a bigger role next season. He will be a redshirt junior next season and should become a leader in the defensive line room with a season under his belt.
VanSumeren comes from a family of athletes. His brother, Ben, a former Spartan linebacker, blew away NFL scouts with his athleticism at his Pro Day a few years ago. It landed him a spot on the Philadelphia Eagles, where he is a reserve linebacker.
Smith should rely on VanSumeren as a key contributor next season. The strides he showed in his first full season are encouraging. He has the potential to be a talented interior rusher and reliable run-stopper.
It is unknown if VanSumeren will reach his potential, but based on what he showed in 2024, the future could be bright.
