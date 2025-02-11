REPORT: Spartans WR Predicted to Land With Perfect NFL Team
Montorie Foster Jr. could ultimately be the only Michigan State player who gets drafted this spring, and even his draft status is tenuous.
Foster is definitely not going to be an early draft pick. He probably won't go in the middle rounds, either. The best-case scenario for the wide receiver is that he ends up going in the sixth or seventh round, a recent mock draft has him landing in Round 7.
Pro Football Network has posted the most updated iteration of its 2025 mock, and it is predicting Foster to fall to the New England Patriots in the final round.
The Patriots would actually represent an ideal destination for Foster.
Why? Because New England is in desperate need of weapons. It had probably the worst receiving corps in football last season, and there is no guarantee that the Pats are going to be able to land much help in free agency, even with expansive cap room.
The Patriots have a very impressive young quarterback in Drake Maye, but he needs some more playmakers around him. Outside of Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, pickings are slim for Maye, but Foster could slide in as an auxiliary option.
Foster is not going to blow anyone away with his skill level. He isn't the fastest guy out there, nor is he the most physically gifted.
However, the 23-year-old has fantastic hands (as evidenced by his one-handed touchdown grab against Indiana back in 2023) and is a terrific route runner. Also, while he doesn't have blazing speed, he does know how to create separation from his defender.
In a draft class with so many sleeper options at wide out, Foster does not stand out and kind of gets lost in the fog. But he is coming off of a pair of impressive seasons at Michigan State, most recently catching 46 passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns.
New England needs all of the weapons it can get, so it would certainly not hurt the Pats to take a flier on Foster late in the draft. It's also hard to imagine a better opportunity for Foster.
