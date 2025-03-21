Why MSU's Nate Carter's Draft Stock is Rising
Michigan State football only produced one NFL Draft propsect last season, and this year, none of its players from last year's roster were invited to the NFL Combine.
But one Spartan, in particular, is gaining attention.
Multiple NFL teams have told Michigan State Spartans On SI (Spartan Nation) of their interest in running back Nate Carter. Several have referred to his impressive Pro Day showing and his interviews, two factors that have helped elevate his draft stock.
Carter stole the show at Michigan State's Pro Day last week. The two-year Spartan recorded a vertical jump of 40 inches, which served as the second highest of any running back that participated in the combine. He also was able to do 23 bench reps, which is tied for the most of running backs at the combine.
The event allowed for Carter and his fellow teammates to be able to showcase the talents they couldn't at the combine.
"To God be the glory," Carter said after his showing. "It was amazing to just be able to come out here and to see my teammates, see family and friends cheering, and I think everyone that performed today did an amazing job.
"We put the work in for three months for this one day. We knew the opportunity was going to be ahead of us, and I believe we all did our jobs to show out. It’s a blessing to see Spartan Nation be around us as we were doing that.”
Carter transferred to Michigan State after spending his first two collegiate seasons at UConn. He rushed for a career-best 499 yards and found the end zone four times in his first campaign as a Spartan.
Last season, Carter's production regressed a bit, but that can largely be attributed to the underwhelming campaign the offensive line had. He turned in 672 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.
In his four collegiate seasons combined, Carter totaled 2,280 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 442 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in 41 games.
We'll see where Carter ends up this spring, but as of now, he's put himself in a very good position going into the draft.
