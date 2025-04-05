MSU's Rising Receiver Nick Marsh is Looking to Take Next Step
Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is heading into a big second year with the program.
Having proven himself and exceeded expectations as a freshman, there's higher expectations being placed on the young receiver now, including from himself.
Marsh's goals going into this season?
"To be a leader, be a captain, to help this team take another step being great," he said.
As far as his game goes, there's a lot of potential, as one might expect for a player going into Year 2. Marsh's offensive coordinator, Brian Lindgren, thinks he's on the right track to reaching that.
"Nick had a great year, but I still think there is a lot to his game that he can take to the next level, and as far as detail of routes or technique things, I think he's working on," Lindgren said. "Just the whole game of, 'OK, how does he play away from the ball, being involved as a blocker in the run game that way?'
"Man, I think he has had a really good offseason and got himself in really good shape and condition. It's been fun to watch him play."
Coach Jonathan Smith touched on the work as well.
"He [Marsh] has some detail to continue to clean up whether it's his alignment, his stems, his separation," Smith said. "Overly talented, good, good player. I think he's always working to tighten up his details."
It can be a difficult transtion going from high school to college, but Marsh was able to overcome that and turn in a incredibly promising freshman campaign, posting a team-leading 649 receiving yards on 41 receptions, which ranked second on the squad.
Now, with a year under his belt and familiarity with the system, Marsh is in the perfect position to take that next step.
"The comfort level, I give it a 10/10," he said. "I'm comfortable, I'm happy where I'm at, and it's just like, we can grind from here on out."
Marsh's quarterback, Aidan Chiles, knows the potential, too, of course. And with the rising sophomore likely to be his go-to receiver next season, the pair has an opportunity to thrive off of one another in their second year with the program.
"Nick has a lot of ability, and I feel like we can use that, we can grow off what we did last year," Chiles said. "And he's going to be a great target this year, for sure."
