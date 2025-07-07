Which Spartans Made Expert's Preseason All-Big Ten Teams?
The college football season is getting closer and closer, and fall camp begins later this month.
That means it's the time of the year for rankings, predictions and hot takes.
Football expert Phil Steele recently revealed his preseason All-Big Ten teams, which include four teams for each position. Some Michigan State Spartans were given recognition -- let's take a look at who they were and which teams they made:
WR Nick Marsh, Fourth Team
This one is a bit surprising. Marsh, who enters his second collegiate season, is one of the top up-and-coming receivers in the nation.
The expectation is that he will lead a very talented wide receiver room, and he will have the luxury of catching passes from what many believe will be an improved Aidan Chiles.
Marsh was joined by Rutgers' DT Sheffield and USC's Ja'Kobi Lane on the third team.
TE Jack Velling, Third Team
This, too, seems like a low placement, especially considering who is ahead of Velling. Steele has Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq on the second team, and while the upside may be high for him, Velling has more experience and did more in fewer games last season.
The consensus seems to be that Velling will be one of the best tight ends in the country, and just as is the situation for Marsh, a better Chiles should only help him reach his ceiling before he moves on from East Lansing. Not to mention, the abundance of wide receiver talent should only open up opportunities for the senior tight end.
P Ryan Eckley, First Team
High expectations are being placed on Eckley, who comes off back-to-back all-conference honors. He led the Big Ten in yards per punt with 47.9 last season and could truly be elite in Year 4 with the program.
PR Omari Kelly, Fourth Team
Kelly, who transferred over from Middle Tennessee State this offseason, is a great wide receiver, but what a lot of fans may not know is he's a great punt returner as well.
Kelly was an All-Conference USA Second Team honoree as a punt returner last season. He spent one season with the Blue Raiders after transferring over from Auburn.
Make sure to follow along with all of our coverage of Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We're also on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.