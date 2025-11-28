Predictions for Michigan State's Season Finale against Maryland
Michigan State is on its last chance to avoid the humiliation of a winless Big Ten season. The Spartans (3-8 overall, 0-8 Big Ten) will have a legitimate chance to do so on Saturday against Maryland (4-7, 1-7) at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down MSU's season finale against the Terrapins and predict the final score. A written version can also be read further below.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
Written Version
When MSU has the Ball
Michigan State is set to give Alessio Milivojevic his fourth consecutive start to close out the season. Milivojevic has played well, but MSU's offense still hasn't been able to put up enough points to truly expect, or deserve, a victory.
The Spartans have scored no more than 20 points in each of their last six games. Michigan State's offense ranks 107th in the FBS in yardage and 99th in scoring. Maryland's defense is 94th in yards allowed and 75th in points allowed.
I think this is the week that MSU gets over the 20-point plateau. The offense's performance last week against a top-10 Iowa defense would project to more than that against the Terrapins, especially since a quasi-home game in a warm, domed Ford Field is easier to play in than an outdoor Kinnick Stadium in mid-November.
Prediction-wise, I think Milivojevic has another quality performance, and wide receiver Nick Marsh has a bounce-back day after back-to-back quiet games. Elijah Tau-Tolliver might be key in the run game, too, since Makhi Frazier's status is in question.
When Maryland has the Ball
MSU is catching the Terrapins at the back end of Maryland quarterback Malik Washington's true freshman season. He's certainly gotten his reps in, as Washington will almost certainly finish the year with the most pass attempts in the Big Ten.
He hasn't been the most efficient quarterback, completing 57% of his passing and averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. That's even though he is one of the least-sacked starters in the conference. Still, Maryland is likely OK with just allowing him to develop and figure things out. Washington has 14 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions on the season.
The Spartans' defense has been playing better of late, but they haven't been able to finish off games in the fourth quarter very well. They couldn't get the stops they needed during close games against Minnesota, Penn State, or Iowa.
With no other games to look for and while playing with the ultimate desperation, I think MSU's defense finally puts together a 60-minute effort against a Maryland squad that also hasn't scored more than 20 points in five straight games.
Final Prediction: Michigan State 31, Maryland 21
