Spartans' Offense Opens Up in Homecoming Victory Over Hawkeyes
In a season where often times, it's been Michigan State's defense that has carried the load, the offense was finally the ultimate determiner in Saturday's Homecoming matchup against Iowa.
It won the game.
Not that the defense didn't contribute -- it held the Hawkeyes scoreless going into halftime. But that unit that dominated in the first half was exposed throughout the second, as the Spartan defense allowed 58 yards in the latter two quarters.
Offensively, though, despite having to settle for six field goals -- yes, six field goals, a new school record by Spartan kicker Jonathan Kim -- Michigan State was impressive with the ball nearly all the way through, scoring on eight of its 10 possessions. The unit finished the contest with 470 total yards, its second most this season, trailing only its 484 yards against Maryland.
Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's group came out hot, looking refreshed from the bye as the ground game was finally clicking. The first drive started with back-to-back 8-yard runs from Michigan State's one-two punch in the backfield -- running backs Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams.
Lynch-Adams ended the night with 86 yards on 15 carries, while Carter produced 49 yards and a touchdown on nine rushes.
The Spartans quickly marched down to Iowa's 23-yard line, ultimately having to settle for the field goal to give themselves an early 3-0 lead.
Michigan State's defense, which had fallen away from its success early on this year in its recent games, was back and seemingly reborn out of the week off, forcing a three-and-out on the Hawkeyes' first possession of the game.
The Spartans came right back out and didn't miss a beat offensively, as quarterback Aidan Chiles found his top target Momntorie Foster Jr. for a big time 37-yard reception to put Michigan State on the cusp of enemy territory. It would once again start to sniff the red zone but wound up having to kick the field goal to make it a 6-0 game with just under 6 minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
For a second straight defensive series, Michigan State held the Hawkeyes' offense to just three plays on their second possession. It was capped off with a key tackle by veteran linebacker Cal Haladay, forcing fourth down on third-and-2.
The Spartans weren't able to feed off the stop, though, as the young Chiles would throw an interception around midfield, his ninth so far this season.
But Michigan State's defense would keep the Hawkeyes contained, limiting them to just 5 yards on their next possession. Iowa did try the 58-yard field goal attempt but missed. The score remained 6-0.
Yet again, though, Michigan State would settle for a field goal, this time in the red zone. A game that the Spartans had dominated offensively up until that point was just a two-possession difference.
On the following drive, Iowa would cross midfield but go no further, as the Spartans once again stumped the Hawkeyes' offense.
The Spartans would answer on offense, though again with just 3 points. On a fourth-and-2 opportunity in the red zone, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith chose to be aggressive and elected to go for it, but a false start would send the Spartans back five yards, forcing them to kick the field goal.
Kim made it, and with just under 2 and a half minutes to go in the half, Michigan State led 12-0.
Neither team was able to put points on the board between that point and the break.
It was clear Iowa's offense made adjustments in the locker room, as the unit was finally able to find its way to the end zone, quickly making it a one-possession game.
Michigan State's red zone fix would come at just the right time, as the Spartans answered with a touchdown of their own, theirs having been an 18-yard touchdown reception by Montorie Foster Jr. in the corner of the end zone.
But Iowa responded with a second consecutive touchdown, once again making it just a 5-point game.
Early in the final quarter, Michigan State would have to rely on Kim's foot yet again after. This time, he made a 55-yarder, his career-best. The Spartans would go up 8 points.
After giving up back-to-back touchdowns, the defense finally returned to its first-half success, as defensive back Nikai Martinez picked off Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara and returned the rock 21 yards, putting the Spartans in a comfortable position with less than 11 minutes to go in the contest.
On that drive, Kim would make history, drilling a 46-yard field goal, his sixth field of the contest and the most any Spartan had ever made.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, the celebration didn't last long, as Iowa immediately answered with a 75-yard rushing touchdown to put the Hawkeyes right back in the game. They did, however, miss on the 2-point try.
But Michigan State's offense was resilient, marching 75 yards on nine plays, highlighted by big gains from Foster and his fellow wideout, freshman Nick Marsh. Each receiver finished the win with at least 100 receiving yards -- 113 for Marsh and 100 for Foster.
The drive concluded with a 1 yard-rushing touchdown from Carter.
That touchdown would be the final score of the contest, as the Spartans left the field with a sound 32-20 victory.
Michigan State snaps a three-game losing streak with Saturday's win. Next, it will gear up for its biggest rival, Michigan, which it will face on the road next Saturday for another under-the-lights showdown.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.