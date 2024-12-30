Spartans' Offensive Trend Needs to Continue in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans saw small improvements throughout the program in 2024, adding one more win to their season than they had in 2023. While there was progress, the Spartans will need to continue that trend if they want to be competitive in the Big Ten.
In 2023, the Spartans did not finish their season well. Following a record of 4-8 in the 2023 campaign, MSU did not exactly take the conference by storm in the 2024 season. Improving to 5-7, MSU can raise its heads for the tiny improvement, but when it comes to the offense, the team needs to continue its climb.
At the conclusion of the 2023 season, MSU averaged 15.9 points per game and scored 191 points total, placing it second-to-last in average points per game and last in total season points.
In 2024, the Spartans' offense averaged 19.3 points, seeing a jump from their 2023 average. The Spartans totaled 232 points on their 2024 campaign, raising them in the Big Ten rankings, as they sat 15th instead of at the bottom of the barrel. But, there is still work to do.
The team saw improvements in number of first downs, jumping from 199 in 2023, to 226 in 2024. MSU also saw its net yard numbers improve, as in 2023, it totaled 2,398 yards, and in 2024, it managed to get 2,617 yards.
The biggest change for MSU last season was in its run game. While the ground game was not stellar for MSU this past season, small steps forward can lead to leaps in no time. In 2023, the Spartans totaled 1,074 rushing yards and improved their run game numbers to 1,384 yards.
On offense, for MSU compared to the rest of the Big Ten, the Spartans sat middle of the pack when it came to their passing game. While the team did see its passing numbers jump, its placement compared to the rest of the Big Ten was not enough to see a major jump.
While MSU has been focusing on bringing in new pieces to its program, not only to see if it can right the ship but also to develop young players, 2025 needs to be the year for Michigan State to make a huge splash on the offensive front.
