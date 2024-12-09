Michigan State Winter Transfer Portal Tracker
The winter edition of the transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and in the week leading up, a number of Spartans had revealed their plans to enter their name into the portal.
Here, Michigan State Spartans On SI will keep you updated on which Spartans have entered the portal, as where as where they ultimately end up deciding where to go.
Below are the Spartans who have entered their names:
WR Antonio Gates Jr.
DB Jaylen Thompson
OL Dallas Fincher
DL Avery Dunn
LS Jack Carson-Wentz
WR Jaelen Smith
DB Brandon Lewis
While addressing the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith discussed his ideal preference of how many offseason additions are made up of recruits compared to transfers and what the reality of that proportion will likely be.
"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]. I think we're going to -- ealy on,still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50, but I just think that might be a reality."
Michigan State landed 14 players from the transfer portal in the 2023-24 winter edition of the transfer portal, including, of course, the transfers who followed Coach Smith from Oregon State -- quarterback Aidan Chiles, center Tanner Miller and tight end Jack Velling.
The Spartans also added linebacker Jordan Turner and offensive lineman Luke Newman, who ended up being key starts for Michigan State this past season.
The window for the winter edition of the transfer portal is smaller this year, as it will close on Dec. 28, compared to last year when it closed on Jan. 2.
Follow along here for updates throughout the month, as we will provide you the latest on Michigan State's transfer portal losses and additions.
