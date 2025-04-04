MSU Transfer WR Draws Praise for Impressive Spring So Far
Michigan State, on paper, should have a very talented wide receiver room next season.
Between Nick Marsh, Alante Brown, freshman Braylon Collier and some very promising transfers, this group should give quarterback Aidan Chiles an abundance of weapons to help him be successul in Year 2 withn the program.
One of those transfers is Omari Kelly from Middle Tennessee State.
Kelly, a veteran wideout who enters his final year of eligibility, spent one season with the Blue Raiders after transferring from Auburn.
Last season, he brought in 869 yards and four touchdowns on 53 receptions, all of which were career highs. He would be selected to the All-Conference USA First Team for his efforts.
Kelly is already turning heads in spring ball, which should have this staff feeling satisfied with its decision to pursue him.
"Omari Kelly has had a good eight days," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith when he addressed the media on Thursday. "I mean, another couple of nice days today; he could be on the opposite side and where Nick's [Marsh] going to see some double team, you need to have another threat on the other side of it."
Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren also had high praise for the new Spartan when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.
"Omari has played a lot of football and he's had a lot of production," Lindgren said. "We've been working him more at the Z position, and man, I have been really impressed. He's made a couple of really good plays on some 1 on 1 balls in the red zone today."
Michigan State lost some crucial assets in its receiving room this offseason, making that position group a dire area of need.
Not only did the staff answer, but by landing Kelly, Chrishon McCray, Evan Boyd and Rodney Bullard Jr., along with some new freshmen, it has created competition and revamped a room that should be much improved compared to last year.
"We've got some pieces in there, and those guys are getting better each practice," Lindgren said. "I am excited moving forward with that."
