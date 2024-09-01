Spartans RB Announces Himself to the World with Electric Performance on Night of Struggling Offense
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams received a fair amount of attention from Michigan State faithful when he committed to the Spartans this spring out of the transfer portal. It was clear throughout this summer that he would be second in line behind Nate Carter when it came to carries.
Lynch-Adams' debut against Florida Atlantic was anything but second in line. In fact, it was arguably the best performance on the field from the Spartans, right there alongside rush end Khris Bogle on the other side of the ball if nothing else.
Lynch-Adams rushed for 101 yards on nine carries for a touchdown and an 11.2-yard average. He would have had two touchdowns if not for a head-scratching early whistle from the referees on what would been a 13-yard touchdown run. It was blown early for a perceived stop in forward progress.
He got revenge on the next drive, which only lasted one play. He took a handoff up the middle and won a track meet 63 yards for a touchdown. It was the most electric play of the night, and Spartan Stadium was to its feet.
Lynch-Adams told reporters after the game that the most important stat was the Spartans' victory.
"I'm just happy I was able to contribute in a positive way and I'm just looking forward to continue to help the team win in any way I can," Lynch-Adams said. "It felt good to get out there and run around a little bit in Spartan Stadium."
The former UMass running back looked more than comfortable in his Michigan State debut. His acceleration and angry running style stood out. Carter struggled most of the night to get anything going (48 yards on 19 carries), which is just as much on the five men up front as it is Carter.
Lynch-Adams had the same offensive line, though, and showed a lot to like -- burst, shiftiness, and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha's favorite, the fall forward trait. Lynch-Adams looked great during fall camp and his 1,000-yard pedigree at UMass pointed to his potential.
His green and white debut validated what many suspected he could do.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.