Spartans' RB: Just Here to Win Games
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams joined the Michigan State Spartans this spring via the transfer portal. Lynch-Adams was prolific last season with UMass, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.
His journey did not start there, however. He began his career at Rutgers before transferring. He told Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha the reason: immaturety. That honesty and self-awareness earned the respect of Bhonapha, who said the conversation made him happy to have a player like Lynch-Adams in his running back room.
Speaking of the running back room. Lynch-Adams joins a group of backs led by Nate Carter, who came in last season as a transfer and led the Spartans in rushing. The lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal season. Lynch-Adams and Carter are both prototypical Bhonapha backs, as the coach himself elaborated to reporters on Thursday.
Bhonapha wants physical runners that are explosive. Shifty. They don't need to be Barry Sanders-elusive, but be able to change lanes when needed as a balanced runner. Good hands. Block. A big one for Bhonapha: fall forward.
Lynch-Adams, addressing the media on Thursday, explained what stood out to him about his peers in the backfield.
"I think we're pretty explosive," Lynch-Adams said. "The comradery, I think we got a good relationship with all of us. Even with Coach [Keith Bhonapha]. [Bhonapha] has been doing an awesome job with it, as far as getting us acclimated, getting us things we need to know and getting us prepared for practice each day. So I think we got a good relationship in the room and as I always say, iron sharpens iron. So I think we're going to continue to get better because we keep pushing each other each day."
Lynch-Adams is a 1,000-yard rusher joining a team that already has a presumptive feature back and will likely prioritize a vertical passing game. So how exactly is he going to measure this season in terms of success and failure?
"I don't really want to get too much into myself. I am just here to win games, honestly," Lynch-Adams said. "I'm here to win games and get the woodshed packed out. I'm ready to do it. Just looking forward to it."
