Staff predictions: No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

Get up Spartan Nation! It’s Game Day!

After a full week of anticipation, talking points, predictions and expectations, it’s finally time to see No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan settle all of the debates on the field.

ESPN’s College Game Day will go live from East Lansing. Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff is doing the same. The stage is set, the players are ready, the fans are rowdy – it’s all set to explode!

With kickoff just hours away, Spartan Nation staff writers Matt Lounsberry and Kenny Jordan deliver their bold predictions, game overview and final score predictions below. Let’s get going!

Kenny’s 3 Bold Predictions:

1. Tre Mosley has the biggest game of any receiver

Last season in this game, Michigan State freshman wide receiver Ricky White emerged for Michigan State. This year, I expect Mosley to step up and have a big game for the Spartans. As the No. 3 receiver behind Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor, Mosley has 21 receptions for 321 yards. Michigan has a questionable weakness in the secondary and if they key in on Reed and Nailor, I expect them to look for Mosley to make some plays in the intermediate passing game.

2. Michigan freshman quarterback, J.J. McCarthy plays more than we expect

Throwing a freshman quarterback in a hostile rivalry environment isn’t exactly ideal, although McCarthy does have the talent to warrant it. So far, we’ve seen McCarthy mostly in deep throw situations and short yardage runs, specifically in the red zone. Both coaches will be throwing some things out that we haven’t seen yet this season and McCarthy will be a bigger part of the game plan. Michigan State will have to adjust with the different quarterbacks and sets Michigan throws at them.

3. Heisman moment for Kenneth Walker III

Every Heisman winner seems to always have a “Heisman moment” during the season. These kind of moments usually happen in tightly contested rivalry matchups later in the season. Walker has put himself in the conversation as the best running back in the country and a Heisman hopeful. I expect Michigan to contain Walker most of the game but a 40-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to take the lead where he breaks three tackles just seems very fitting for this game.

Matt’s 3 bold predictions

1. Payton Thorne throws for 3 touchdowns

I think Payton Thorne and Michigan State are going to have success against Michigan’s secondary. The Spartans had great success through the air in this game a season ago, and I think history repeats itself today against the back end of the Wolverines’ defense. Thorne will have a big day, throwing to the likes of Nailor, Reed and Mosley.

2. Kenneth Walker III eclipses 100 yards rushing

Michigan’s defense has been pretty stout against the run, and I think they’ll have success early in limiting Walker’s success. However, as the game goes along, and Thorne finds success in the passing game, the holes will start to open up, and Walker will make Michigan pay. The transfer cements his place in the Heisman race by eclipsing 100 yards rushing AND scoring a touchdown against the rival Wolverines.

3. Both teams score at least 30 points

I’ve had this feeling all week long that both offenses are going to find success against their opposing defenses. I have both the Spartans and the Wolverines reaching the 30-point plateau in this game. It doesn’t quite reach “shootout” status, but it’s going to be an exciting game with plenty of offense and timely defense.

Game overview/Score predictions:

Kenny’s prediction – Michigan State 27, Michigan 21

Matt’s overview -- On paper, these two squads match up very well with one another. Neither team has faced an overly-challenging schedule through 7 games. Against common opponents (Northwestern, Nebraska, Rutgers), Michigan State has won by a combined 38 points, while Michigan has won by 36 points. That’s a razor-thin point differential. However, I feel like Michigan State has some advantages in the game. The Spartans are at home -- that hasn’t mattered in the last 6 games of this series, but it still gives MSU an edge. Michigan State is more balanced offensively than Michigan, making them less predictable and more difficult to defend. Mel Tucker and his staff trust their quarterback to make plays down the field. Can we say the same thing about Jim Harbaugh with Cade McNamara? That’s a huge question, because the best area to attack the Spartans’ defense is its secondary. Michigan State has the more proven weapons on the outside in Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed. I feel like Michigan HAS to have success in its run game in order to win. I don’t know if the Spartans need Kenneth Walker to have a big game, the threat of him alone will open things up in the pass game. For these reasons, I’m giving the edge to Sparty in a close battle.

Prediction: Michigan State 34, Michigan 31