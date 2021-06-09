State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLVI: Football

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for Mel Tucker and MSU football.

With two-time National Defensive Line Coach of the Year Ron Burton still in East Lansing and a plethora of talent returning, the Spartans have an opportunity to improve in 2021.

"Well, number one, what I'm excited about the group is the fact that they're a veteran group," Burton said on March 30. "We got some young guys in behind it, but we have the ability for more people to help coach the group up. And that's what's exciting from the defensive end position with four seniors up front to the defensive tackles inside; we have other people other than myself with great examples, who have been through the wars and what Coach Tucker wants: being able to play with pad level, being able to motivate, being able to understand that it has to be done on a daily basis, an every play basis, and being consistent with it. That's what we like about this group."

It starts with two Michigan State seniors in Drew Beesley and Jacub Panasiuk.

Last season, Beesley earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus after recording a career-high 27 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss and three sacks in seven starts.

Panasiuk, a three-year starter, has played in 44 games, featuring 30 starts, and now leads all active team members in tackles for loss (21) and sacks (9).

In this week's version, Schopp and Carpenter discuss MSU's depth at defensive line and much more:

Is the defensive line a strength for Michigan State?

How much impact will Beesley, Panasiuk, and Drew Jordan have?

Who are MSU's depth guys on the defensive line?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1