Ted Gilmore Discusses Spartan Tight End Adam Berghorst

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has called the tight end the “MVP” of his offensive attack. For Ted Gilmore, the new Spartan tight end coach, he has to find those players to make the Spartans go. He talked about one promising player in Adam Berghorst.

“Well, I can tell you I’m excited about the way the young man looks. I mean, he looks the part and I think it speaks a lot to who he is. A kid that is trying to do two sports and is juggling that and the commitment it takes on both sides of that. He’s been working extremely hard in terms of learning the offense. I have no concerns about his ability to pick that up. We’re all in the same position, we all are. When we step on the field for the first time, we are going to throw ourselves into it. I don’t think it will be any different for him; our approach won’t be any different for him regardless of being a dual-sport guy or being a young guy. We all are going to have to grow up in a hurry and accelerate that process, whether we’re ready for it or not.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

